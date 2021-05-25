Barclays Raises Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $75.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.61. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,390,000 after buying an additional 229,915 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,421,000 after buying an additional 132,689 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

