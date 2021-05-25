Barclays Begins Coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
TNDM has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.
Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.03. The company had a trading volume of 765,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,166. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $75.26 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -184.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.84 and a 200 day moving average of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Insiders sold 212,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,782 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
