Barclays Begins Coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.03. The company had a trading volume of 765,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,166. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $75.26 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -184.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.84 and a 200 day moving average of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Insiders sold 212,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,782 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

