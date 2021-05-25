Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 23,350 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,350 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

