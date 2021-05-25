Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 387.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,847 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

