Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,728,000 after acquiring an additional 221,214 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after acquiring an additional 420,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $162,087,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $140.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 227.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.79 and its 200 day moving average is $159.83. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,636,702.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,302 shares of company stock worth $45,150,095 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

