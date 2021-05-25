Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 72,141 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,122,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of Dolby Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,338,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $67,801,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,579,000 after purchasing an additional 612,992 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2,374.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,236,000 after purchasing an additional 417,273 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 610.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,426,000 after purchasing an additional 331,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average of $95.12. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

