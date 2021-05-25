Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 4,616 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $96,792,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $179.57 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $181.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

