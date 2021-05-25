Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.09% of Bank of Hawaii worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $90.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.92.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.