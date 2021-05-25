Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of -96.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Baker Hughes by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Baker Hughes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 791,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Baker Hughes by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 146,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

