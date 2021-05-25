AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

