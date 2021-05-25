Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Director Sells C$39,550.00 in Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,149,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,001,445.51.

Aya Gold & Silver stock traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.70. 175,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,684. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.89. The firm has a market cap of C$728.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.25.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

AYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.