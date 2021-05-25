Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVAH. Truist began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

In related news, CFO David Afshar acquired 4,284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at $169,611.78.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

