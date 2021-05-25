AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,727 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AN stock opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.64 and a 12-month high of $106.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 641,931 shares of company stock worth $64,829,757. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

