AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded to “Buy” by New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on T. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.75.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.