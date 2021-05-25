AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

NYSE T traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 634,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,068,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $209.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

