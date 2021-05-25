ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

TSE:ATA opened at C$30.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.43. The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$16.28 and a 52 week high of C$32.56.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

