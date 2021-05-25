ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to C$37.00 at TD Securities

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATSAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $35.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.80.

OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

