ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report issued on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE ATA opened at C$30.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.57. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of C$16.28 and a 52-week high of C$32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.43.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

