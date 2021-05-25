Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 323 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,576 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.70.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $411.73. 36,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,601. The stock has a market cap of $388.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.23 and a 200-day moving average of $358.53. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

