Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 319 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 24,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,526. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average is $62.36. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $66.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

