Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,318 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,551,990. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

