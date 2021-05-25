Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 61,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 384,597 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 27,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,574,031 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after acquiring an additional 350,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.26. 293,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,280,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

