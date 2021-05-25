Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 26,796 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 883.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.48. 6,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

