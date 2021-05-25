Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATNX. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lowered shares of Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.94.

ATNX opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $435.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Athenex has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Campbell acquired 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,468. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after buying an additional 128,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 89,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 306,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 814,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 80,394 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 3,942.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 735,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 717,676 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

