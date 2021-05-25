Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.40. 1,329,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.62 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after buying an additional 412,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,576,000 after buying an additional 341,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.