Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stake Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,393 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Arrow Electronics worth $14,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider David Alan West sold 11,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $1,161,821.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,555.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $6,709,386.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,947.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,113 shares of company stock valued at $24,823,126. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $123.65 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

