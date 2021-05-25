Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 55,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,384. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.77. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. Research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 635 shares of company stock worth $4,209 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

