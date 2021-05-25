ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,711 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $31,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,143,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,290,000 after purchasing an additional 411,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,698,000 after purchasing an additional 138,976 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 381.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 184,322 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,334,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $134.48 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $70.45 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.51.

