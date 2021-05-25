ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.90. The stock had a trading volume of 395,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,210,620. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.24 and its 200 day moving average is $124.87. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

