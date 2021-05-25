Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Fortive by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $191,607,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Fortive by 76.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,048 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Fortive by 7,873.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,190 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive stock opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average is $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,430,454 shares of company stock worth $103,463,861. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

