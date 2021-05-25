Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.61 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Trimble by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,553 shares of company stock worth $1,848,620 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRMB opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $38.75 and a one year high of $84.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.20.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

