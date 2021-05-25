Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.45 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $456.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,603 shares of company stock worth $16,395,842. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

