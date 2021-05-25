Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,513,981,000 after purchasing an additional 93,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in RingCentral by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in RingCentral by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in RingCentral by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 503,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,683,000 after purchasing an additional 82,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $246.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -986.60 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.51. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.33.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,621 shares of company stock worth $15,916,669. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

