Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.44.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $685.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,146 shares of company stock worth $62,305. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,606,000 after acquiring an additional 60,320 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,176,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 479,307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 360,514 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 209,819 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

