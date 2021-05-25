Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Director Ronald J. Gafford Sells 3,788 Shares

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE ACA opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.66.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.
ACA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Gabelli raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.
Arcosa Company Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.
Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.