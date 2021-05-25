Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Director Ronald J. Gafford Sells 3,788 Shares

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ACA opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.66.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Gabelli raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.