Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.53), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.66%.

Arco Platform stock opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $705.17 million, a PE ratio of 389.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arco Platform has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

ARCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.