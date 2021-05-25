ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

ArcBest stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.84. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,340 shares of company stock valued at $6,232,764. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in ArcBest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ArcBest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in ArcBest by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

