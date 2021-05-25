Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 329,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after acquiring an additional 38,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 92.4% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.63. 180,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,338,334. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

