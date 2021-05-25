Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.24. 198,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,667,301. The company has a market cap of $198.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

