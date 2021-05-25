Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 50,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 134,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.61. 143,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,750,930. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $201.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

