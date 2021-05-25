Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.79. 795,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,871,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.