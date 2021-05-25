Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $763,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 132.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,215,000.

VBR traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,556. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $178.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

