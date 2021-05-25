Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.9% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.30. 4,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.27. The company has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.38.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

