Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 53,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 496,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,861,000 after purchasing an additional 62,961 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.19. 150,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,551,990. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

