Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,480 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 4.6% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,911. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $70.96 and a twelve month high of $102.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

