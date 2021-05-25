Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 106 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,316 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.17. 80,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,349,680. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.67 and a 200 day moving average of $136.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

