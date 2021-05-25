Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,061 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $449.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

