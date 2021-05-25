Apriem Advisors Sells 580 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Apriem Advisors lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

SCHG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.25. 10,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,406. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.31 and a one year high of $142.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

