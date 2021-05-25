Apriem Advisors Purchases 22,810 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Apriem Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 137.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,230 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,268,000 after acquiring an additional 654,020 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,191,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,016,000 after acquiring an additional 163,772 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,583,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after acquiring an additional 569,348 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $68.81. 5,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,044. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.48 and a 12 month high of $70.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

