Apriem Advisors Has $798,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Apriem Advisors reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $6.96 on Tuesday, reaching $2,413.63. 29,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,316.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2,004.24. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

